Friday Preview

On April 7, 2022, Rayfield Wright, “The Big Cat,” died at age 76.

After attending Fort Valley State, the Griffin, Georgia, native became a Dallas Cowboy.

Note: Ask Dr. Joan Newman about her undefeated stint as Fort Valley’s head football coach.

Arguably, Wright’s most memorable game came during 1969, his third NFL season, when, in his first start at right tackle, he faced 1980 Pro Football Hall of Famer David “Deacon” Jones (1938-2013) when the Pokes played the L.A. Rams.

Rayfield knew Jones by reputation and had dreaded the showdown since spotting “Rams” scheduled on November 23.

Veteran Cowboys offered little encouragement but many prayers for the 6-6, 260-pound “Big Cat” as his date against “Deacon,” the 6-5, 270-pound native of Eatonton, Florida, via South Carolina State and Mississippi Valley State, approached.

When Dallas broke huddle for its first offensive snap, Rayfield eased into his position, eyes firmly focused on the ground.

He later recalled “Deacon” said, “Look at ME!” and when Rayfield reluctantly did, “Deacon” asked, “Boy, does yo mama know you out here?”

Rayfield never forgot that 24-23 loss in L. A.’s Memorial Coliseum.

If you forgot, Rayfield, no slouch, was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2006.

What’s that gotta do with the price of eggs?

Simply, there exists at least two Enterprise High School connections in that Cowboys/Rams match-up.

Dallas’s connection was rookie Richmond Flowers Jr., who played at Montgomery’s Sidney Lanier High School against EHS and claimed 14-6 victories in 1963-64, before matriculating at Tennessee.

The ’69 Rams (11-3-0) had a rookie kicker from Alabama, David Ray, who played at Phenix City’s Central High School but not against the Wildcats.

OK.

When the Cats (1-1) under coach Ben Blackmon, take Garrett-Harrison Stadium’s Wayne Trawick field in Phenix City tonight, they’re gonna be sorta like Wright vs. Jones, unknown vs. known, an 8-4-0, 2021 team, facing the turbocharged Red Devils (2-0), supposedly including three 5-star seniors, that finished 13-1-0 last year, losing in the 7A Championship Game.

After beating Hewitt-Trussville and Smiths Station, Central is 7A’s No. 1 team that rarely loses at home, especially to Enterprise.

Unbelievably, EHS hasn’t won in Phenix City since 1991, one of three wins there (1969, 1971), regardless of Alabama High School Athletic Association’s historical files showing the ’66 game played in Phenix City.

Enterprise and Central first played here Sept. 16, 1966, when EHS won, 53-7, because Larry Cocks, Johnny Ray Cobb and Tommy Weigand broke several 65-yard or longer scoring runs, while your scribe and other EHS Wildcat Marching Bandsters delighted in toodlin’ “The Fight Song” repeatedly.

Loved every playin’ of it then and hope to hear it often tonight.

Continuing, the Cats lost 19-7 in Phenix City, in ’67, but held the whip hand in the series, going 6-2-1 before 1984.

Since then, it’s been a seemingly insurmountable struggle.

The Cats have lost 21 of the last 25 games to Central, including the last six, dropping to 10-23-1 in the series. Enterprise is 3-17 since 2000.

Sooo, do the Cats have a chance tonight against the state’s No. 1 7A team?

YESSSSS!

After playing their hearts out against Auburn last week, the ninth-rated Cats need fans in the stands tonight; you’ll despise yourself if you ain’t there.

But fans who can’t attend tonight’s game can watch it at nfstnetwork.com at 6:50 p.m. for free. ...