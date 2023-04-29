Geneva won a pair of games Saturday at the Prattville Round Robin Tournament, beating G.W. Long 11-1 and defeating the host Lions 4-2.

In the win over G.W. Long, Ally Henderson was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in off a pair of two-run singles, while Katlyn Conner had two hits, including a run-scoring single, and Erin Curry had a two-run double. Both Makaley Boswell and Rayanna Ausley had a RBI single each. Isabelle Padgett drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.

Conner earned the pitching win, going all five innings and allowing four hits and one unearned run. She struck out five and walked three.

For G.W. Long, Kaylie Joseph had a run-scoring single and Makayla Phillips, Maleah Long and Allee Grace Abercrombie all added a single each.

Against Prattville, Boswell struck out eight in a complete-game pitching performance. She allowed six hits and two runs with only one run earned. She walked one.

Offensively, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had two hits and Boswell belted a solo home run. Eric Curry had a run-scoring single and Kaden Ward had a RBI ground out. Boswell scored the Panthers’ other run on the back end of a double steal.

Prattville Christian 6, G.W. Long 5: The Rebels lost to Prattville Christian 6-5 in a game that became official in the top of the fifth inning and was called by rain with PCA batting during the bottom of the fifth.

Ainsley Watts led G.W. Long with two hits and one run batted in and Maleah Long had a double and drove in two runs. Ally Whitehead earned a double and one RBI and Allee Grace Abercrombie had a single and a RBI.