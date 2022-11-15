Giving a feast and good cheer to the elderly

Orran Scruggs and Chef Kim Griffith collaborated to feed and uplift elderly members in their community. The two friends wanted to give something that would bring cheer to the community so they used their culinary skills and gathered some friends to cook up a gourmet feast.

Scruggs is a local artist and a master gardener working at Aunt Katie's Garden. Chef Kim is a breast cancer survivor and has been cooking professionally for seven years.

Scruggs and Chef Kim cooked side meals consisting of pasta salad, yams, dressing, and green beans, along with broccoli and cauliflower casserole and other dishes. The turkey was smoked by Mister Everythangz Grill; Bob Woodall cooked pork tenderloin; and Betty Tolbert baked cakes for the feast that was delivered to the elderly.