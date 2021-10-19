Golfers begin Korn Ferry Tour Q-School tourney at Highland Oaks

Lamb shot 1-over-par 73, which is respectable but not quite where he would like to be after one round.

“It wasn’t really what I was looking for,” Lamb said. “I mean, I didn’t hit it bad or anything, but I just had three, 3-putts today which was a little disappointing, but these greens are pretty fierce if you get yourself in the wrong spots.”

It was the first tournament competition for Lamb at Highland Oaks, which is utilizing the Highlands and Marshwood courses.

“I came down here three weeks ago just to kind of take a look at it,” Lamb said. “The length obviously is a little bit of a challenge, but we’re used to pretty long courses. The important part is being in the right spot of the greens.

“When you’re hitting long irons into the par 3s and all of that, it makes it a little more challenging to get in the right spot.”

Lamb has an identical twin brother, Scott, who also played professionally for a while.

The two made each other better on the golf course.