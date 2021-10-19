Golfers begin Korn Ferry Tour Q-School tourney at Highland Oaks

Rick Lamb grew up playing hockey and golf in South Bend, Ind., but decided to ditch the blades for spikes after his freshman year in high school.
“I just realized I wasn’t as good at hockey as I thought I was,” Lamb said. “I just figured I had a better future in golf, so I started focusing on golf.”
It proved to be a wise move.
Lamb, who now calls Nashville home, is among 75 golfers at Highland Oaks in Dothan this week competing in the second of three stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.
At 31, the former University of Tennessee golfer has played on golf’s highest professional level and strives to make it back.
“I played on the PGA Tour for two years, so I know my game is good enough,” Lamb said. “I played the U.S. Open this year and made the cut, so I feel like it’s just a matter of keep knocking on the door. Obviously nothing is guaranteed, but I think I can get back out there.”
The immediate goal is earning membership back onto the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a step below the PGA. The top 20 finishers and ties in this week’s 72-hole tournament will advance to the final stage of Q-School slated for Nov. 4-7 in Savannah, Ga.
On Tuesday, Blake Dyer of St. Petersburg, Fla., shot the best opening round with a 7-under par 65, followed by Andy Ogletree of Little Rock, Miss., and Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Ga., both at 66. Mark Lawrence, Jr., of Richmond, Va., and Caleb Proveaux of Lexington, S.C., each came in at 67, followed by Lukas Euler of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Patrick Cove of Cornelius, N.C., at 68.
Lamb shot 1-over-par 73, which is respectable but not quite where he would like to be after one round.
“It wasn’t really what I was looking for,” Lamb said. “I mean, I didn’t hit it bad or anything, but I just had three, 3-putts today which was a little disappointing, but these greens are pretty fierce if you get yourself in the wrong spots.”
It was the first tournament competition for Lamb at Highland Oaks, which is utilizing the Highlands and Marshwood courses.
“I came down here three weeks ago just to kind of take a look at it,” Lamb said. “The length obviously is a little bit of a challenge, but we’re used to pretty long courses. The important part is being in the right spot of the greens.
“When you’re hitting long irons into the par 3s and all of that, it makes it a little more challenging to get in the right spot.”
Lamb has an identical twin brother, Scott, who also played professionally for a while.
The two made each other better on the golf course.
“Yeah, very competitive,” Lamb said. “It’s like your built-in best friend, but you don’t want to lose to him either. When you’ve got that competition on a daily basis, we pushed each other to play better.”
After their freshman high school year, they moved to Florida and enrolled in IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., which is a preparatory boarding school that specializes in sports training.
“My dad always pushed us to get out and go see the world a little bit,” Lamb said. “We figured I’d try it out for a year and it worked out well.
“Obviously I ended up getting a college golf scholarship and now playing professional golf, so all-and-all it was a pretty good move.”
Lamb spent two years playing college golf at the Santa Clara (Calif.) University before transferring to Tennessee for his final two years of eligibility.
“I thought playing in the SEC was going to be the best place for my game,” Lamb said.
While at Tennessee, he became an All-American as a senior and was the individual runner-up in the 2013 NCAA Championship tournament.
This week, he’s hoping to play consistent golf and advance to the final stage. With Q-School, there is no money for winning, but the competitiveness remains for all of the golfers.
“I think any tournament you play, you show up and you try to win,” Lamb said. “You’re just trying not to make any unforced errors. I mean, you’re going to make some bogeys over 72 holes. You’re just trying to limit course management errors and not make any big numbers.”