Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist abuse victims statewide

MONTGOMERY— Two state organizations in Alabama are receiving grants totaling $181,736 awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey to help the criminal justice system effectively support victims as domestic violence cases proceed through the system.

The Office of Prosecution Services will use grant funds totaling $126,000 to continue its Domestic Violence Resource Prosecutor Program. The program trains law enforcement, prosecutors, domestic violence shelter staff and other criminal justice agencies that investigate and prosecute domestic violence cases or assist victims. Matching funds of $42,000 will supplement the grant.

A $55,736 grant to the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts will continue the Domestic Violence Skills Enhancement Project. The project educates judges, judicial employees and others about the causes and consequences of domestic violence. Funds will provide more training opportunities for court officials, staff, attorneys and law enforcement who have not been trained on the causes and consequences of domestic violence and best practices so that victims who may file for protection orders and have other needs will be served in a consistent manner around the state. Matching funds of $18,578 will supplement the grant.

“These programs help court employees, law enforcement officers and others become better prepared to help victims of domestic violence,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for ensuring those who handle these sensitive cases are properly trained with the skills they need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The professionals working in both of these organizations are providing invaluable services to victims and their families,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these organizations as they provide updated training to help judicial system employees and others best serve the needs of those who have suffered from domestic abuse.”

