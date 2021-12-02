Harrison
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mike Schmitz stays extremely busy.
- Updated
A Sneads man was tracked down and arrested after leaving the scene of a crash in which he was involved, according to a press release from the …
A dream more than a decade in the making is closer to becoming a reality now that the USDA has joined the Florida legislature in funding a vis…
- Updated
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Pansey as a homicide.
- Updated
Dothan Leisure Services has brightened Downtown Dothan this year with its Black Friday grand opening of Ice and Lights.
Meet Bonnie, our Pet of the Week!
- Updated
Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register died early Monday. He was 83.
- Updated
Q: How many times has Elba flooded?
- Updated
The home of Kathryn and Chris Smith in the Houston Heights section of Dothan’s Garden District has the perfect window for a gloriously full Ch…
- Updated
Five Auburn Tigers are preparing to play elsewhere in 2022.