Harsin, Auburn set to start grind toward season

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin’s whirlwind speaking engagement and charity golf tournament tour is winding down over the next few days. Harsin will ramp up prep for his second season on the Plains next Monday when the Tigers gather for the first time since the April 9th A-Day Game at Jordan-Hare.

Harsin will address the team on Monday, followed by a film session. New NCAA regulations allow for eight hours of workouts/practice when Harsin and the coaching staff can be present. Players can conduct training on their own without coaches around whenever they choose. As a bonus of the new rules, the Tigers are allowed two hours of on-field training with a football each week.

Players can’t wear helmets or pads. There also can’t be any contact during the drills. But, it gives Harsin, who hired new offensive (Eric Kiesau) and defensive (Jeff Schmedding) coordinators, an opportunity to reinforce the schemes.

“Well, now you can use a ball,” Harsin told al.com on Tuesday after speaking at an event for the Columbus, GA- Phenix City alumni club. “But a lot of those hours include your workouts and conditioning. And you have up to a couple of hours to do film and then some on-field work with your players, which is a little bit new this year.”

Some weeks the Tigers might spend two hours on the field, six hours of conditioning/weight lifting, and two hours watching game-film. Or they could focus more time on cardio and weight lifting, depending on the plan for the week.

“It goes back and forth on what we want to get done that week, and if we want to maximize the two hours, we can, or we can spend extra time focusing on the weight room and conditioning piece, which is essential this time of year,” Harsin said. “We don’t want to miss the opportunity to train.”

Getting to watch throwing drills takes on greater emphasis for Harsin since the Tigers have a four-person battle for the starting quarterback slot. TJ Finley, Texas A & M transfer Zac Calzada, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, and freshman Holden Geriner could win the QB role.

“We did a bunch of football in the spring, so we’ll get some of that in June, but we want to maximize the training,” Harsin said. “There will be weeks when we utilize the total two hours allotted for on-field training, but we can’t forget about the weight lifting and conditioning.”

Auburn starts the season on September 3rd at Jordan-Hare against Mercer.

Auburn-Penn State game set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Auburn’s marquee nonconference matchup for the 2022 season is set for an afternoon kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn will host Penn State on Sept. 17 on the Plains for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS, the network announced Wednesday. The game will mark the first SEC on CBS broadcast of the season.

The Penn State game is the first on Auburn’s 2022 schedule to have a set kickoff time and television network announced. The Tigers open the season Sept. 3 at home against Mercer and host San Jose State in Week 2 before welcoming Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Nittany Lions’ trip to the Plains caps a home-and-home series between the two programs. Penn State hosted Auburn at Beaver Stadium last September in the Tigers’ first-ever trip to University Park, Penn. The Nittany Lions won 28-20 in their annual White Out game.

This year’s matchup will mark the fourth all-time between Auburn and Penn State, and it will be the first in the series played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Penn State holds a 1-2 advantage in the all-time series, with the only two meetings prior to last season coming in bowl games