The Dothan City Commission revoked the business and alcohol licenses for a local bar that had been the subject of complaints by nearby residents.
FLORENCE — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing.
HEADLAND – Like most successful coaches, Bubber Birdsong and Gene Dews would rather the story not be focused on them as their Headland basebal…
The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. Meanwhile, the manhunt for Vicky White and the inmate, Casey White, moves into its ...
A Dothan man is facing several sex-related charges following an incident at a local motel on Saturday, according to Dothan police.
OZARK—An investigation into an officer-related fatal shooting late Monday afternoon in Dale County has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enf…
After three seasons as boys head basketball coach at Houston Academy, including one of the school’s most successful years in its history, Scot…
Nicole Holland and Stuart Alson were married April 9, 2022 at The Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, NV. The bride is the daughter of Lav…
Southeast Health in Dothan slightly restricted visitations effective Tuesday due to an increase in the community transmission rate for COVID-1…
An arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.
