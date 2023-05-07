Long before she faced decisions about a career path, Vivian Jones was a nurse.
She remembers role playing as one as a child. Now, she’s a rectal manometry and biofeedback coordinator at Digestive Health Specialists medical clinic in Dothan.
“I know it’s the typical stereotype. I just never thought of anything else that I wanted to do,” she said. “My mother said I was always bandaging up my dolls.”
Jones has been named as an honoree in the Dothan Eagle’s Nurse: Heart of Health Care initiative. She is one of 10 health care professionals we’re highlighting during National Nurses Week.
The Abbeville native enrolled in Wallace Community College’s nursing program after high school. She then embarked on a career in mental health.
It was a preordained path formed in Jones’ childhood as she admired a friend of her mother who was a school nurse.
“She was always that loving, receptive mother/nurse person, and I wanted to be like that,” she said. “I wanted to help the people I love.”
After more than 25 years in mental health, Jones moved to digestive health two years ago.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I have the gift of gab and — particularly with an elderly population — you might be the only person someone talks to all day. One of the things that my patients have told me is ‘You’re my family. I look forward to coming and seeing you every week.’”
Jones finds great satisfaction in making someone’s bad day better or making their everyday life brighter.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people and so many wonderful families over the years. It’s gratifying to know you’ve done your small part,” she said.
Has Jones experienced those moments of introspection in which many people question their career choices? Never. She doesn’t know of any other job worth her time and effort.
“I know it’s a cliché, but I really don’t think of this as ‘a job.’ It’s just, ‘OK, we’re going to go help somebody today,” she said.