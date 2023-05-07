Meet Vivian Jones, a rectal manometry and biofeedback coordinator

When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?

“I’ve never thought of anything else I wanted to do.”

Who are your mentors in your career and who would you like to thank?

“I’ve had several, but mostly my school nurse. Her name was Ann Murphy, and she was always Miss Ann at Abbeville High School.”

What is it about the Wiregrass community that makes you enjoy serving here?

“I go to the grocery store or Walmart and people will say, 'Don’t I know you?' or I’m saying, 'I think I helped them.'"