HOUSTON — Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Record high temperatures were recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors, and to check on neighbors.

"These high temperatures can impact our friends, families, and neighbors who may live alone, especially if they limit their use of air conditioning," said Sarah Russell, St. Louis Emergency Management Agency commissioner. "We urge everyone to stop and visit loved ones to ensure they are healthy and well during this extreme heat."

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was expected to reach 110 F Sunday after hitting 108 F Saturday, said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The prior record high for those dates was 107 F, set in 2011.

Barnes said the area is not cooling off enough at night. "That's really going to contribute to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses," she said Sunday. "That's the main concern when it comes to people and the heat."

The entire globe simmered to record heat both in June and July.