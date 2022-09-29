Help prevent ‘second disaster,’ EMA director urges

In the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destructive swipe through parts of Florida, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown is asking people’s assistance in preventing what he calls a “second disaster.”

“The flood of unwanted donations is what many relief groups call the ‘Second Disaster,’” Brown said. “Despite repeated request for cash, many groups and people feel it’s important to clean out closets, donate used blankets, or buy bottled water to transport to the disaster area.

Brown said the charities in devastated area receiving these goods often can’t find volunteers to organize all the items they receive, or find space to store it. “Many times they can’t even give away all the donated food and have to leave it to rot,” he said.

“I have seen this in every disaster I’ve worked,” Brown said. “Sites beg for funds to buy much needed supplies locally while they are literally drowning in unsolicited donated goods.

“Giving food, diapers, baby formula, sending used clothes and blankets feels good, but it is usually the last thing people or charities need in times of crisis,” Brown said. “Imagine you have lost your home and everything in it and what you get, as a community, is 50,000 bottles of water, 3,000 toothbrushes, and 5,000 bags of diapers.

“Sure, at first some families could use some of these donated items especially if they lost everything. However, after that initial need is met, they may need gas for their car or maybe they just need transportation to get to the doctor’s office,” he added. “Your donation of physical goods can’t fill that need.”

Brown urges citizens to donate money to a charity that is filling needs on site of the disaster, instead of sending a shipment of collected goods. “As we face yet another disaster I ask again, ‘Please, don’t cause a ‘Second Disaster.’”

Brown cited some of the organized disaster funds, what they need and how to contact them.

The Florida Disaster Fund

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the fund on Wednesday.

The Florida Disaster Fund helps Florida communities recover after disasters or emergencies. The fund is the state’s official private fund for both response and recovery efforts.

Officials say donations to the fund are distributed to different service organizations in the state. Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund can be made by following this link. Checks can be made out to “Volunteer Florida Foundation” and include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, Fla, 32308.

Another option for giving is by texting DISASTER to 20222.

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is asking people to help with Hurricane Ian response efforts in two ways — through monetary donations and by giving blood.

Those wishing to give a financial contribution can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

People wanting to help others specifically impacted by Hurricane Ian are asked to write “Hurricane Ian” in the memo line of a check and mail it to a local Red Cross chapter with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter. Donation forms can be found at redcross.org/donate.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has 7,600 operation centers across the country. One incident command team is in Lakeland County and plans to serve the area for two weeks. If necessary, a second wave of disaster workers will be sent to relieve them.

Make a financial contribution by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by following this link.

Community Foundation of Northwest Florida

The Community Foundation is focusing both on helping people in the immediate aftermath of the storm, and also with long-term recovery.

To donate to the Community Foundation of Northwest Florida’s Disaster Relief Fund, you can send a check to 17 W. Cedar St., Suite 2, Pensacola, FL 32502, and designate it for the Disaster Relief Fund. People can also donate online.

Save the Children

Save the Children has helped kids during emergencies such as hurricanes Irma and Michael by getting supplies such as diapers, wipes, cribs, strollers and more to parents after these natural disasters. They also set up safe play areas in evacuation shelters.

For Hurricane Ian, Save the Children plans to deliver “child-focused” items to those who need them in Florida, and is also coordinating with national, state and education partners.

To assist in their efforts, people can donate to the Children’s Emergency Fund.

Project Hope

Project Hope, according to Charity Navigator, is a global health and humanitarian relief organization. It works with health care workers and communities to address public health challenges, and stays in communities even after the disaster to help find solutions to health needs.

Currently, it is mobilizing to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, as well as Hurricane Fiona. People can donate on their website.

United Way

These funds help local United Ways support mid- and long-term recovery throughout the affected regions. With your support, they can help rebuild communities. 100 percent of individual donations given to these funds will be distributed to the affected areas. https://www.unitedway.org/recovery.