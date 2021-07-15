Hicks
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the early stages of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Mike Harrelson was reluctant to share the news with others.
- Updated
A Dothan man faces drug, theft, and kidnapping charges after taking his former dating partner at gunpoint.
- Updated
Considering itself America’s original chicken finger restaurant, Guthrie’s could soon be available in Dothan again.
- Updated
Because of an error in filed charges against a former Elba principal accused of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, the case was dis…
- Updated
A Dothan real estate broker and community activist is running to representing Dothan’s District 5 as city commissioners.
- Updated
Famous for its pancakes and waffles, a beloved 24-hour breakfast chain is scouting for franchisees to open Dothan’s first location.
- Updated
As Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe begins his first full year, he is set on creating a new environment at DCS to bring the c…
- Updated
Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 12 years and six months, plus eight days, in state prison …
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Former President Donald Trump repeated his support of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate, and took a jab at …
- Updated
Better late than never for Rico Dozier.