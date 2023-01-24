Houston Academy bowler Kaelyn Tolley signs with University of Mobile

Houston Academy’s Kaelyn Tolley admits she has loved the sport of bowling almost all of her life.

Now, she will have the opportunity to compete in the sport at the collegiate level. A member of Houston Academy’s bowling team the last three seasons, the Raider senior signed to play for the University of Mobile bowling team on Tuesday at the HA campus.

“It feels surreal because I have been with these kids for several years now and to be going to college to do something that I love feels great,” Tolley said.

Tolley becomes the second Raider bowler in as many years to sign with the Rams, a second-year NAIA program. Marley Conner signed last year.

For Tolley, bowling has been a way of life for a long time, having competed in the sport since she was in first or second grade when the family lived in Kansas.

“My dad (Edward) is a big bowler and I guess he wanted me to try it out,” Tolley said. “They had this Saturday league in Kansas, so I did it. I loved it and stuck with it.”

She continued with the sport after the family moved to Dothan in 2015 and joined the Raider bowling team as a sophomore for the 2020-21 season.

“It was fun at first then it became ‘Hey you can do tournaments,’ and then I figured out I was good at it, so I kept doing it,” Tolley said.

She earned two silver medals and a bronze medal during the summer Alabama State Games the last few years. At Houston Academy, she averaged in the “150-160 range” during her career. This past season, she finished with a 149 average.

Tolley said her career best score is a 226 total during a practice round her sophomore season.

“She has been a great contributor to the team,” said Patty Potter, Houston Academy’s girls bowling head coach. “She is very consistent. She is very dependable. She also has done great with all the new teammates that have come out in terms of helping them out and giving them pointers.”

Jody Ryan, who oversees the Houston Academy bowling program, said the Raider staff knew they could count on Tolley for solid numbers in every outing. She was so consistent and valuable that Tolley was used in the key fifth slot in the Baker series games where a bowler can earn three strikes in the last frame that can boost a score quickly.

“She has been a consistent bowler for three years she has been in our program,” Ryan said. “She has been one of the top bowlers, if not the top bowler average-wise through the years. We always knew we could count on her. We always knew we would get that good score from her.”

Like Potter, Ryan also noted that Tolley’s value wasn’t just on the scoresheet but as a leader.

“She has meant a lot to our program as far as the skills, but also as a person as well,” Ryan said.

Tolley admitted she never thought about competing in bowling on the college level until Conner signed with the Rams last year.

“It wasn’t until one of my former teammates, Marley, got an offer from Mobile that I found out about this (college bowling),” Tolley said. “I was like I actually could bowl at the college level.”

She reached out to the Mobile coaches in the fall, eventually leading to an offer and her signing.

“This (current year) is really their first year doing bowling, so it will be fun going into a program that is still just forming,” Tolley said.

In joining such a new team, Tolley said she can help grow the sport in its early years at the school.

“I can help set the foundation for it,” Tolley said.

Tolley said she enjoys the individual aspect of bowling, especially the mental part.

“I like being by myself sometimes and I like bowling by myself,” Tolley said. “I have always loved how you have to think about how you are going to throw the ball and how you have to adjust to the lanes (and the oil patterns).”