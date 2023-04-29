The Houston Academy Raiders boys tennis team and Thomas Buntin brought home some hardware from the AHSAA Class 4A-5A State Tennis Championships.

The Raiders finished as state runner-up, while Buntin captured the Class 4A-5A No. 5 singles state title Saturday morning at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Houston Academy finished with 55 points behind champion LAMP, which amassed 70 points. Jasper was a distant third with 40 points among the 17 teams.

The Raiders had an outside chance of still winning before play started Saturday, trailing by just seven points, but had to virtually win all five singles championships, including four against LAMP. However, they could only win one of the matches – Buntin’s final at No. 5.

Mitchell Piedra, Brody Williams, Jason Mun and Landon King all lost in Saturday finals with Piedra losing a classic at No. 1 singles to LAMP’s Edward Lee, the Tigers’ lone senior. The two went to three sets. Piedra won the first set 6-1 before Lee rallied for a 7-5 win in the second set. The third set went lengthy with Lee finally prevailing 11-9.

Buntin, meanwhile, earned the No. 5 title, beating Deshler’s Oliver Thompson in three tough sets, 6-1, 6-7, 10-8. The Raider sophomore went undefeated in four tournament matches, beating St. Michael Catholic’s Sullivan Stankoski 6-0, 6-1, Boaz’s Eli Golson 6-2, 6-0 and Jasper’s Cole Howell 4-6, 6-4 (7) earlier in the tournament.

In the other singles finals on Saturday, Williams fell at No. 2 singles to LAMP’s Ian Shin, 6-1, 6-2, while Munn lost at No. 3 to LAMP’s Ian Kim 7-5, 6-2 and King dropped a close 7-5, 1-6, 10-7 three set finals at No. 6 to Wooseong Lee of LAMP.

Houston Academy’s No. 1 doubles team of Piedra and Williams lost a late Friday night battle with LAMP’s Lee and Shin, 7-5, 7-5.

Also on Saturday, Houston Academy girls tennis player Mary Parker Williams competed in the No. 4 singles final. However, Williams, only an eighth grader, lost a 6-1, 6-2 decision to UMS-Wright’s Emmy Eckert.

The Lady Raiders finished in fifth place, earning 29 points at the tournament. UMS-Wright won with 83 points with Donoho runner-up with 43 points and LAMP third with 37 points. Russellville was fourth with 35 points. Jasper followed HA in sixth place with 24 points with Sardis right behind in seventh place with 23 points. Six other teams rounded out the team standings.

The tournament was originally supposed to be a two-day event on Thursday and Friday, but the schedule got pushed back by a long rain delay on Thursday, forcing the finals to be shifted to Saturday.

The Raider boys have a strong chance to make another run at state next year as they have no seniors on roster. The Lady Raiders lose three seniors in Carryne Chancey, Karoline Merrell and Libby McDonald.