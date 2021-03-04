Houston Academy takes extra-inning win over Wicksburg

Houston Academy scored two runs in the top of the eighth to earn a 6-4 victory over Wicksburg in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest in Wicksburg Thursday.
Wicksburg forced the extra innings, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.
In the eighth, with one out, Mary Susan Aman reached on a fielder’s choice and Tylaya Lingo reached on a throwing error, which also allowed Aman to come around to score. Another error on a Caley Caldwell at-bat scored Lingo.
Wicksburg put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but Raider pitcher Alexis Milanowski got three straight outs to end the game.
Milanowski had three hits, including a solo homer, and Jaysoni Fowler added a homer with two runs batted in to lead HA. Ansleigh Smith added two hits and Lingo added a hit and RBI.
For Wicksburg, Megan Cochran had a two-run single that tied the game in the sixth. Morgan Roden added a hit and sac fly RBI. Ashton White drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.
Milanowski was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings for HA. She struck out three.
Dothan 13, Geneva 1: Rayleigh Thagard belted a two-run homer and a two-run double and Collier Peaden had three hits with a triple and two runs batted in to power Dothan’s win at Geneva.
Jabby Terrell added a hit and drove in three runs, Andrea Harris and Landrie Wiggins both had two hits with a RBI and Nicole Turner connected on a solo homer for the Wolves, who had 14 hits and every batter had at least one.
Turner picked up the pitching win, allowing just two hits and a run with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings.
Emma Griffin had a solo homer to highlight the three hits for Geneva. Makayla Boswell and Abbie Sullivan added a single each.
G.W. Long 9, New Brockton 1: Morgan Ferguson struck out 14 and added three hits, including a homer and a double, to pace the Rebels.
Long had 14 hits with each batter have at least one each.
Ashford 12, Straughn 0: Savannah Money pitched a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and the Jackets pounded out 14 hits on offense in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.
RaeLeigh Jordan, Barrett Lawrence, Kennedy Thorpe, Emma Helms and both Savannah and Katelynn Money had two hits each with Jordan, Lawrence, Thorpe and Katelynn Money driving in two runs each. Lexie Glover had a double and drove in three runs and Ashtyn Sanders had a double with two runs batted in.
Opp 7, Kinston 3: Braya Hodges hit a grand slam homer on offense and struck out 13 with only two hits and run allowed over five innings to pace Opp.
Reese Cauley had two hits, one a double, and a RBI and McKinley Hill had a triple on offense.
Cauley pitched the final two innings and allowed a run and two hits, while striking out two.
Houston County 15, Abbeville 0: Gracie Bridges struck out five in pitching shutout ball for 2 1/3 innings to help Houston County to a Class 2A, Area 2 win over Abbeville.
Jaden Bridges belted a two-run homer and Taylor Carroll had a single and RBI for Houston County.
Pike Liberal Arts 19, Wiregrass Kings 4: The Patriots scored 10 runs in the first and pulled away to the win.
For the Kings, Caroline Davenport had two hits, while Hannah Phillips and Natalie Toub both had a hit and a RBI. Katie Davenport drove in two runs.