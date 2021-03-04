Houston Academy takes extra-inning win over Wicksburg

Jabby Terrell added a hit and drove in three runs, Andrea Harris and Landrie Wiggins both had two hits with a RBI and Nicole Turner connected on a solo homer for the Wolves, who had 14 hits and every batter had at least one.

Turner picked up the pitching win, allowing just two hits and a run with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings.

Emma Griffin had a solo homer to highlight the three hits for Geneva. Makayla Boswell and Abbie Sullivan added a single each.

G.W. Long 9, New Brockton 1: Morgan Ferguson struck out 14 and added three hits, including a homer and a double, to pace the Rebels.

Long had 14 hits with each batter have at least one each.

Ashford 12, Straughn 0: Savannah Money pitched a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and the Jackets pounded out 14 hits on offense in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.

RaeLeigh Jordan, Barrett Lawrence, Kennedy Thorpe, Emma Helms and both Savannah and Katelynn Money had two hits each with Jordan, Lawrence, Thorpe and Katelynn Money driving in two runs each. Lexie Glover had a double and drove in three runs and Ashtyn Sanders had a double with two runs batted in.