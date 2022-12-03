Houston Academy wrestling sweeps tri-match

Houston Academy’s wrestling team defeated Bibb County 60-18 and Thomasville 48-36 on Friday night at Thomasville.

The Raiders won five of the six contested matches against Bibb County and also received six forfeit wins.

Abe Haskins won on a pin 20 seconds into the 106-pound match, David Sack won his match at 126 pounds 52 seconds into the match, while Jonah Beaver won at 132 pounds on a third-period pin with 40 seconds left. Keygan Ebarb won at 138 with a 53-second pin and Allen Watkins won 23 seconds into the 182-pound match.

Winning by forfeit were Miller Rane (145), Jack Jones (152), Hughes Williams (160), Andrew Gil (170) and Gavin Wagner (195).

Emmett Payne lost in the 120-pound match on a third-period pin.

Houston Academy also won four of five exhibition matches. Haskins won two exhibition matches, both in the first period. Sack and Watkins both won early in the first period. Payne lost an exhibition in the first period.

The Raiders won five of seven contested matches against Thomasville and also had three forfeit victories.

Haskins won at 106 pounds on a first-period pin 43 seconds in, Sack won on a pin midway in the second period at 126 as did Jones at 152. Gil won his 170 match 1:25 in and Wagner won a quick 11-second pin at 182.

Receiving forfeit wins for HA were Ebarb (138), Rane (145) and Williams (160).

Payne lost in the 120-pound match and Watkins at 195. The other Thomasville wins were forfeits at 113, 132, 220 and 285.