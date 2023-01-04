 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Houston County real estate transfers Dec. 27-Dec. 29, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Matthew R. Smith and Kimberly A. Smith, Terrence Dunklee, 1810 Fairfield Drive, $150,000, 12/27/22

Michael Douglas Schmitz Jr. and Ariail Gilbert Schmitz, Norma A. Coyt and Maria Coyt, 2108 Brookhill Road, $295,000, 12/27/22

Gregory C. Hendrix and Linda Hendrix, Jeffrey Ross and Amanda Ross, 305 Craftsman Drive, $349,300, 12/27/22

Gina Leann Webster, Marquitta S. Woodham, 80 Golf View Drive, $175,000, 12/27/22

Dung Phi Nguyen Ly, Kathleen Creasman and Debi Creasman, 3545 Kinsey Road, $144,500, 12/27/22

Luey C. Rushing and Willaree Rushing, Jordan Watson and Shannon Watson, 343 Branton Road, Taylor, $55,000, 12/27/22

Tifany Kaye Fraze and Jason Fraze, Isiah Jamhl Adams and Malika Elizabeth Adams, 34 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $157,500, 12/27/22

Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Melvin Maudlin and Rebecca Maudlin, 102 Kingfisher Court, $155,000, 12/27/22

Houston County Health Care Authority, Ross Clark Development LLC, 0 Ross Clark Circle, Kelley Drive, $580,000, 12/27/22

Tarragon Hills Apartments Ltd., Adar Dothan Apartments 2 LLC, 2151 Westgate Parkway, $7,575,000, 12/27/22

The Estate of Larry Ralph Askew, Doyle Langford, 4.53 +/- acres off of Cottonwood Road, Gordon, $33,000, 12/27/22

Angela Jackson, Ruby C. Nixon, Carrie A. Norton, Walter E. Norton, and Penny A. Norton-Lemcool, 102 Forsythia Lane, $230,000, 12/27/22

Arthur R. Solomon and Jeanie N. Solomon, J & P Properties LLC, 118 W. Main St., $40,000, 12/27/22

Jennifer Wright and Clayton Bell, Co-Personal Representatives of Janice M. Bell, Chad Alden Brady, 116 Yorkhill St., $345,000, 12/27/22

Paul J. Gochenaur and Shelby E. Gochenaur, Satish Bathula and Shravya Reddy Pirangi, 122 Heyward Drive, $172,500, 12/27/22

B & K LLC, Dothan Main Street Rentals LLC, 3160 W. Main St., $1,132,000, 12/27/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Corey James Hudspeth and Shelby Renee Hudspeth, 1.2 acres, Boys Club Road, $31,000, 12/27/22

Lisa Kelley Morgan, Administrator of The Estate of Paula Stinson Knight, Barbara Stinson Bryan, Evan Stinson, and Jared Stinson, Loyette Morgan, 711 Dusy St., $87,000, 12/28/22

Steve Dubberly, Wayne Dubberly, and Scott Dubberly, Steve Dubberly, 510 Moss St., $61,333.33, 12/28/22

Elizabeth Ann Phillips, Haley Ann Brockett, 2124 Cecily St., $135,000, 12/28/22

Judy A. Jones, Leslie Dulaney, 1130 Middleton Road, $12,000, 12/28/22

Dothan Investment Partners LLC, RIS Realty LLC, 3930 S. Oates St., $2,206,000, 12/28/22

Kimberly Penn Jones and Darian E. Jones, Shelby Gallagher and Sebastian Kaid Tice, 1113 Deborah St., $90,000, 12/28/22

Timothy C. Karhh et al, Shirley Cleveland, 602 Streyer St., $145,000, 12/28/22

Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Mary Newson, James Long, land on Academy Street, $121.10, 12/28/22

Judge of Probate Patrick H. Davenport and Many Newson, James Long, land on Walnut Street, $126.17, 12/28/22

Arthur R. Solomon and Jeanie N. Solomon, CSP Properties LLC, 106 and 118 W. Main St., $160,000, 12/29/22

M4 Residential LLC, Rudolph V. Hobbs, 5607 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $345,000, 12/29/22

Edgar Robert Haden, Personal Representative of Estate of Virginia Malone Haden a/k/a Virginia M. Haden, Betty J. Williams, 1203 Woodlawn Drive, $140,000, 12/29/22

The Bradley Revocable Living Trust and Shirley J. Bradley, Slade G. Jones, 2029 Cottonwood Road, $35,000, 12/29/22

Samuel D. Schneider, S & T Holdings LLC, 1261 Reeves St., $350,000, 12/29/22

DNA Venutres LLC, Gregory Turner and Ashley D. Turner, 409 Sequoyah Drive, $210,000, 12/29/22

BLRCC Investments LLC, Raul A. Guerrero, 1006 Southland Drive, $107,000, 12/29/22

Robert Scott Bradshaw, John Michael Coughenour, 2601 Creekwood Drive, $156,900, 12/29/22

John D. McAllister, Tina R. Hollinger, 12717 Fortner St., Newton, $69,500, 12/29/22

