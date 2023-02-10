Houston County has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Houston County has been selected to receive $27,525 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, Salvation Army, Jewish Federations of North America, Jewish Communities, and United Way Worldwide.

The local board in Houston County will distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

The local board includes representatives from city government, Wiregrass United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass 2-1-1, and others who will determine how the funds awarded to Houston County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs operated by local service agencies. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funding; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs or a private voluntary organization with a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact local board chair Josie Shepard at the Wiregrass United Way, 334-792-9661 or josie@wuw.org to inquire about funding eligibility.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.