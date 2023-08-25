On average, nearly 20 people per minute experience physically abuse by an intimate partner in the United States. In one year, that equates to more than 10 million people, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

As domestic violence continues to be a prominent issue, the House of Ruth and Bethesda House and other Wiregrass nonprofit organizations that advocate for survivors continue to shed light on the issue and provide resources to curb the issue.

"To recognize the signs of abuse, the withdrawals and the continued bruises, we need to bring awareness to the conversations of those undergoing this issue to the forefront," said Angela Underwood, the executive director of House of Ruth in Dothan.

Every 9 seconds in the United States a woman is assaulted or beaten, according to a 2010 summary report from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey. On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines across the nation collectively receive more than 20,000 calls, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Alison Jackson-Wood, the executive director of Bethesda House in Andalusia, said the nonprofit serve people in Covington, Butler and Coffee counties. There is a three-phase program to help victims gain development skills they'll need to provide for themselves in a healthy environment.

■ Phase 1: Assess your needs, get healthy and engage with the Bethesda House community.

■ Phase 2: Gain education and practice civil engagement.

■ Phase 3: Find employment and housing.

Underwood said the House of Ruth also provides resources for domestic violence or sexual assault victims that need to become self-efficient once again. They Offer a safe shelter with 27 bed spaces and educational programs.

From an out-of-shelter context, they offer individual supportive counselling and additional support on their domestic violence or sexual assault situations. This can range from support groups to legal advocacy on their case.

How you can help

"If you see something, say something," Alison Jackson-Wood said. "By bringing the conversation to the forefront, more people can acknowledge the situation of domestic violence."

The House of Ruth and the Bethesda House stressed the importance of educating survivors and removing the stigma as key steps in the path to a better life.

"People have a negative and fearful view of shelter. We laugh a lot at our shelter. Laughter is healing. We want them to understand abuse and develop skills, but we want that to be done in a pleasant, loving environment," Alison Jackson-Wood said.

To learn more about domestic violence and these organizations, visit the House of Ruth's website or the Bethesda House's website. You can call the House of Ruth 24/7 crisis number at 334-7932232 or the Bethesda House crisis number at 334-977-1005.