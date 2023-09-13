OZARK -- September is National Hunger Action Month and at the Dale County Commission meeting Tuesday, Julie Gonzalez from the Wiregrass Area Food Bank was recognized for the service the hunger relief agency provides to Dale County.

Last year, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank distributed 532,681 pounds of food through Dale County’s 17 participating agencies and provided 416,157 meals for Dale Count residents, said Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon, presenting a proclamation to Gonzales recognizing the importance of service provided through the food bank.

“The Wiregrass Area Food Bank serves 181 Dale County senior citizens through the Brown Bag Program and for the past 33 years the Food Bank distributed more than 86 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste, helped provide more than 67 million meals, served approximately 100 agencies and provided support to the Wiregrass during times of natural disaster,” he said.

In addition to Dale County, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank serves Houston, Henry, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties. The food bank is an independent non-profit operating from a warehouse with frozen and refrigerated storage. Networked with other food banks from across the country, the food bank can access food and other assorted grocery products and operate at minimal cost.

No donated food is ever sold by the food bank or by any member agency. Food recipients incur no cost for food assistance.

For more information about the food bank, contact Gonzalez at jGonzalez@wiregrassfoodbank.com.