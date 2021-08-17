Improvements to lighten up Water World entrance

Bright lights and a splash of color are helping to transform a Dothan water tower into an advertisement tool for Water World.

City Manager Kevin Cowper said the water tank on Westgate Parkway is a community feature, given its prominent position on the heavily traveled thoroughfare at the entrance to Dothan’s water park.

“Everybody knows it's there, and we thought it would be worthwhile to look at putting the new Water World logo on the tank,” Cowper said after Tuesday’s city commission meeting. “Also, we thought it would be fun and visible to put some lights on it so that people would know where the water park is.”

New lighting that can be pre-programmed for light shows, holidays and special events, and will be used to brighten up the water tower year-round once it’s installed.

During the meeting, the city commission awarded the bid and entered into a contract with U.S. Tank, Inc. of Chipley for the rehabilitation of Tank No. 7 that includes general maintenance work and aesthetic upgrades for $314,949.