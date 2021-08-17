Improvements to lighten up Water World entrance

Bright lights and a splash of color are helping to transform a Dothan water tower into an advertisement tool for Water World.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said the water tank on Westgate Parkway is a community feature, given its prominent position on the heavily traveled thoroughfare at the entrance to Dothan’s water park.
“Everybody knows it's there, and we thought it would be worthwhile to look at putting the new Water World logo on the tank,” Cowper said after Tuesday’s city commission meeting. “Also, we thought it would be fun and visible to put some lights on it so that people would know where the water park is.”
New lighting that can be pre-programmed for light shows, holidays and special events, and will be used to brighten up the water tower year-round once it’s installed.
During the meeting, the city commission awarded the bid and entered into a contract with U.S. Tank, Inc. of Chipley for the rehabilitation of Tank No. 7 that includes general maintenance work and aesthetic upgrades for $314,949.
Cowper said the project is meant to highlight the recent investments and upgrades made to Water World, including the recent addition of a slide feature and new Kids Cove area. This past summer, the commission passed more upgrades to Water World for the Great White, concession area, and bathrooms, among other improvements.
Those improvement projects will start after the end of the water park’s season. Water World’s last day open to the public this year is Labor Day on Sept. 6.
In other action, the city commission:
• Declined to pass a motion on an application for a lounge retail liquor license (Class I – on or off premises) for Club Pressure on 908 Columbia Highway by Daniel McCollough Jr.
• Accepted a deed from the City of Dothan Board of Education for a parcel of land located adjacent to the former Young Junior High School building on Dusy Street.
• Accepted a proposal from Northstar Engineering Services, Inc. in the amount of $43,150 for design and surveying for a pedestrian bridge and access connecting Fern Drive and James Oates Park.
• Entering into a reimbursable agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) in the amount of $585,481 for the installation of roadway lighting for the Adding Lanes on SR-210 (Ross Clark Circle) Project (Phase 1 and 2) from Bauman Drive to just south of Meadowbrook Drive and from Fortner Street to Bauman Drive, and appropriated funds for said agreement.15.
• Entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the installation, operation, and maintenance of roadway lighting for the Adding Lanes on SR-210 (Ross Clark Circle) Project (Phase 1 and 2) from Bauman Drive to just south of Meadowbrook Drive and from Fortner Street to Bauman Drive.
• Entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the installation, operation, and maintenance of roadway lighting for the Adding Lanes on SR-210 (Ross Clark Circle) Project (Phase 3) from south of Meadowbrook Drive to North Cherokee Avenue.
• Entered into an updated agreement with LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions, Inc. for law enforcement online reporting services.
• Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wiregrass Foundation to fulfill the contractual terms previously agreed to by the executive coordinator and the Wiregrass Foundation.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.