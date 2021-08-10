Instrument donated in memory of longtime ESCC instructor

Enterprise State Community College’s Fine Arts Division is now home to an organ, valued at approximately $60,000, that will be used to increase fine arts offerings and honor a former ESCC instructor.

The new Viscount Prestige I Digital Organ was donated in memory of longtime ESCC – then Enterprise State Junior College – English instructor Rex Everage. Everage retired after 30 years of teaching at the College. He was known as a lover of music and played the organ at the local Episcopal church for many years.

“I realized the importance of great music to Rex when one morning as I parked, Rex, who was never late to class, remained in his car, swaying slightly and nodding his head,” Dr. Becky Armstrong, a former colleague and friend of Everage’s, said. “When I tapped on his car window to remind him that he had only a few minutes before his eight o’clock class, he replied that he would join me after the magnificent Handel Concerto ended; then he smiled happily as he rolled up the window and continued his private concert.”

To honor Everage’s love of music and the organ, the donated instrument will be installed in the College’s Multipurpose Room located in the Lurleen B. Wallace Student Center where many Fine Arts Department performances and events are held.