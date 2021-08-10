Intruder charged with burglary in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 37-year-old Antwain Pittman, of Marianna, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief last week after he was found inside a home that should have been empty, police said.

In an agency press release, MPD reported that on Sunday, Aug. 8, around 1:46 p.m., an officer was conducting one of the agency’s periodic security checks of a residence on Kelson Avenue that should be currently empty.

The officer heard voices inside the home which appeared to be coming from the living room television and also noticed that the central air conditioning unit was running. Open further investigation, the officer noticed a damaged window underneath the carport of the residence. This appeared to be a sign of forced entry, officials said.

The officer contacted the family of the home owner and confirmed that no one should be inside the residence. Additional officers were called to the scene and established a perimeter around the home. They were later able to obtain a key to the front door and went inside.

Officials say they discovered that items had been rummaged through and that someone had used a saw to cut a large hole in a cedar chest that had been given to the victim by her mother as a graduation gift.