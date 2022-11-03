It was cold that Friday night in '72 when Tuscaloosa High came to Enterprise

Friday, Nov. 17, 1972, wasn’t fit for outdoor brass monkeys here, but there were big doings afoot in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium, so Jim Reese and your scribe grabbed a satchel of Mother’s fried chicken, headed there, bundled up, long before gates opened.

The event was a first-round football playoff game, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats (10-0) hosting Tuscaloosa High School’s Black Bears (8-1).

Tuscaloosa (1908-78) defeated its first seven opponents before a one-point loss to Mountain Brook.

The Bears beat Holt, Druid, Sidney Lanier, Selma, Jess Lanier, Tarrant and Tuscaloosa County, and rebounded with a 21-7 win over Lee/Huntsville a fortnight before coming here in the debut playoff appearance for both teams.

Historically, Tuscaloosa High produced several players with University of Alabama connections: Jack Smalley, Clell Hobson, Ingram Culwell, Cecil “Hootie” Ingram, Paul Boschung and Sylvester and Kelvin Croom, plus Auburn’s Ronnie Ross and Alabama A&M’s John Stallworth.

In ’72, Tuscaloosa scored 249 points and surrendered 119.

Paul Terry-coached Enterprise allowed 82 points in 1972, scored 227 in wins over Carroll, Dothan, Auburn, Williamson, Central/Phenix City, Prattville, Selma and Vigor, plus Elba and Charles Henderson.

Because of community growth, Enterprise was moving away from playing most Wiregrass Area teams; Elba, Andalusia, Charles Henderson, Carroll and Dothan were the last holdovers among old-line, local opponents.

Hmmm.

If you’ve followed Jim Mims on Facebook recently, the former Wildcat (No. 52) has shared scrapbook clippings from ’72, so far nothing but good news, especially about Carroll and Dothan.

Don’t need to read Jim’s post about the Tuscaloosa game and two Bears not mentioned above who also played some at Alabama.

Pain’s still too fresh.

Tight end Bill Henderson was one of the guys; the other was nose-guard Bob Baumhower. Those dudes made a miserable night miserabler in frigid Bates Memorial as the Bears won, 17-7.

The next week, Tuscaloosa lost to Banks High School’s Jets, 21-0, in a semi-final game; Banks won the state championship on Dec. 2, beating Huffman, 34-8.

Jeff Rutledge was a Banks all-star that season; earlier, Gary “Rooster” Rutledge, Bobby Johns, Jimmy Sidle, Ronnie Roddam, Larry Willingham, Rick Neel, and backfield mates Johnny Musso and Bob Phares were among Banks’ luminaries, many coached by Shorty White.

Fifty years ago?

Tonight’s the 34th season Enterprise has reached the post-season and while the Cats overall playoff record (25-30-1) ain’t sparkling with only four wins this century, the ’79 and ’82 championships DO sparkle.

In the post-season, Enterprise has faced Auburn, Baker, Baldwin Co., Berry (Hoover), Central/Phenix City, Davidson, Ensley, Fairhope, Foley, Jeff Davis, Lee Montgomery, McGill-Toolin, Murphy , Opelika, Parker, Prattville, Shaw, Smiths Station, Spain Park, Theodore, Tuscaloosa Co., Valley, Vestavia Hills, Vigor and Wetumpka.

Tonight’s the second time Enterprise (7-3, 5-3) and Baker (4-6, 4-2) have met in Round 1; the Cats won the first game, 51-14, in Wildcat Stadium Nov. 4, 2016, but tonight ain’t Enterprise’s first game in Hornet Stadium where, due to COVID-19 considerations, Enterprise beat Davidson, 52-13, circa 2020.

History can repeat.

Tonight’s the Cats night to shine!

Don’t imagine the few folks who beat Reese and Adams through Bates Memorial’s main gate in ’72 will be in the Hornet’s nest tonight.

Watching from home?

Don’t adjust your “sets,” Hornet Stadium is semi-dark.

Hmmm.

Wonder whatever happened to old Bob?

Baumhower.

Not Phares …

Note: Tonight’s game is available on nfhsnetwork.com through the EHS website. There is a fee for the broadcast.