January declared Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Mayor William E. Cooper recently declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Enterprise.
Cooper read a proclamation that stressed the “very real problem” of human trafficking that can take many forms, including forced marriage, slavery and commercial sexual exploitation.
The U.S. Department of State estimates that 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year. Cooper said the problem is difficult to comprehend in today’s world and that it is further complicated because people often turn a blind eye to it. He urged everyone to become more informed about the issue and to work to combat its injustices.
While it may be hard to imagine something like this happening in our communities, the threat is closer to home than we think.
Known as the “sex trafficking super highway,” the I-20 corridor that runs between Birmingham and Atlanta is a hotbed for human trafficking, though it is not confined to that portion of the state. The Global Slavery Index estimates that there are over 6000 victims of human trafficking each day in Alabama, which includes labor and sex trafficking.
As a $32 billion industry, human trafficking is the second-largest criminal industry in the world after the illicit drug trade—and it’s the fastest-growing. It’s the modern-day slave trade flourishing under the radar.
According to The WellHouse, a non-profit organization that shelters young women in Alabama who have been victims of sex trafficking, there is a common “model” of a victim that human traffickers prey on.
Victims are most often 12-14 year old girls who have already experienced abuse, most often by a family member. The victims are lured in by gifts and the promise of love and protection. Carolyn Potter, executive director of The WellHouse, said many of the girls become addicted to drugs fed to them by their captor, further increasing the captor's hold and increasing the victim's dependency on them.