January declared Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Mayor William E. Cooper recently declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Enterprise.

Cooper read a proclamation that stressed the “very real problem” of human trafficking that can take many forms, including forced marriage, slavery and commercial sexual exploitation.

The U.S. Department of State estimates that 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year. Cooper said the problem is difficult to comprehend in today’s world and that it is further complicated because people often turn a blind eye to it. He urged everyone to become more informed about the issue and to work to combat its injustices.

While it may be hard to imagine something like this happening in our communities, the threat is closer to home than we think.