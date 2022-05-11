Jay Edwards: Bless the moms

“She was of the stuff of which great men’s mothers are made. She was indispensable to high generation, feared at tea-parties, hated in shops, and loved at crises.”

Thomas Hardy, “Far From the Madding Crowd “

“The most remarkable thing about my mother is that for thirty years she served the family nothing but leftovers. The original meal has never been found.”

Calvin Trillin

Scanning news stories after Mother’s Day it was impossible not to think of all the moms throughout the world, who God has both blessed and cursed with those loveable and maddening creatures known as children.

As an example, what mother could have been more proud than one Mrs. Niemi, whose 10-year-old son Andrew began collecting pennies at Christmastime in 2006, even holding fundraisers to get to his goal of 1 million of the familiar copper coins, so that he could present a check for $10,000 to his school.

But then there was the story of Kevin J and Matthew G, two 17-year-old pals from Texas, who combined there impressive IQs and came up with a plan to rob a grave so they could make a bong from a skull, giving Mom J and Mom G a Mother’s Day they’d never forget. This is your brain. This is your brain on drugs. And this is your brainless skull-bong full of your drugs.

From England, it was reported that a gang of girls killed one man and destroyed three houses with a homemade bomb they learned how to make on the internet (“It’s a science project mum!”). I couldn’t tell if by “gang” they meant the girls were say, more than three people, or if they meant they are members of an actual organized gang, like Sharks or Jets or James.

Anyway the bomb they made was intended for another girl, over a boy no less. Imagine that. Whatever happened to the good old days when scorned girls vented their wrath by keying cars or moving to another lunch table?

Back in the states, another teen added to his mother’s gray hair collection when he and a buddy were playing what reports are calling a “blowtorch game.” The youth suffered burns over 25% of his body, and he spent Mother’s Day at St. Mary’s Hospital. They didn’t say how the “game” is played, but it’s likely Milton Bradley isn’t on the box.

***

Another ranking for healthiest states was released. Factors considered include infant mortality rates, the percent of population not covered by health insurance, per capita expenditures for health care, percent of population lacking access to primary medical care, childhood immunization rates and percent of adults who smoke. The nation’s number one healthiest state is Vermont. Coming in last at number 50 with the country’s worst health is Louisiana (caused by étouffée, Andouille and Katrina).

In fact, none of the southern states fared very well, which above Louisiana are Mississippi at 48th (casinos and Mud Pie), Florida at 46th (sharks, shrimp and more hurricanes), South Carolina at 45th (bad sports teams), Georgia at 44th (fried peach pies), Alabama at 40th (shrimp and grits and orange rolls), Tennessee at 38th (whitewater and whiskey) and Arkansas at 37th (second and third helpings). After Vermont, the states you are most likely to live longest in are Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. I would have thought Hawaii would be first, but they were all the way down at number 9 (volcanoes?).

So what does all this mean? Well the bad health in the South can probably be blamed on our dear sweet moms. Because they can just out cook all those moms in the North. Thanks to all of them. We love you all and wouldn’t want it any other way.