Jay Edwards: Glad to hear the Macy’s parade will have a crowd

I was glad to hear the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this year with the crowds, who might want to take out some extra insurance based on past occurrences.

Begun in 1924, the event was originally called Macy’s Christmas Parade, and featured animals from the Central Park Zoo.

It was a wet day in 1957, a downpour filled the cap of the Popeye balloon with gallons of water, causing it to veer off course and dump on some unlucky spectators below.

In 1997, Kathleen Caronna was the victim of the famous Cat in the Hat incident, when the balloon got swept away from the parade route by high winds, hit a lamppost and was knocked in to Caronna, who was in a coma for a month afterward.

She sued the city, Macy’s and the lamppost manufacturer for $395 million, but settled for an undisclosed amount. Her strange fortunes continued in 2006, when a plane carrying Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle and his flight instructor crashed into the Belaire Apartments building. Caronna’s apartment was one of the ones hit, although she wasn’t home at the time.

1986 saw two sad incidents when a 61-year-old bagpiper had a fatal heart attack while marching in the parade, and a spectator fell out the fourth story window he was watching from, landing on someone below.