Jay Edwards: Too early in the day for this

“Elaine Dickinson: There’s no reason to become alarmed, and we hope you’ll enjoy the rest of your flight. By the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”
– Airplane (1980)
I headed out to pick up my friend Fred at 4:30 a.m., so we could make our 6 o’clock departure. My cell phone alarm had gone off an hour earlier, interrupting my dream that I was coming in third in a three-person race for mayor of Babb, Montana.
I awoke to the unpleasant chime, not really sure where I was because KM had suggested I sleep in our guest room, telling me, “No reason we both should be punished because you chose to fly out at such a ridiculous hour.”
Fred was ready when I arrived, and as we drove through his neighborhood, I managed to avoid running over the health nuts, as they attempted to prolong the aging process through jogging.
At the airport, the check-in area was crowded. If the nation’s plague was causing a slowdown, no one seemed aware of it, as the other sleepy souls moved through the motions of one phase of travel to the next.
I moved to an open space at the Delta counter and handed the attendant my confirmation. She led me to a kiosk and showed me what to do. I got a little nervous, but tried to act as though I belonged and entered my confirm into the scanner.
The screen instructed me through what seemed to be simple steps, and everything was going fine until it read, “Unable to check in.” My attendant was still there, probably sensing my technological shortcomings, which are many. She politely moved me aside and began the same process that I had performed moments before, however the machine was not fooled by her more experienced touch, and any hope I had of getting up to my gate on time was looking bleak.
She tried once more, but got the same results, so she took my confirmation to the computer behind the counter, where public passengers aren’t allowed. This was obviously no job for a kiosk.
But the results were the same, which caused my once friendly attendant to look at me a little differently.
“This isn’t working because you are on a watch list,” she informed me. As I slowly processed her words, I thought she had to be speaking to someone else. I looked over each shoulder, expecting to see someone with dark sunglasses and a scowl. But I only saw Fred, who had moved back, far away from me, as he tried to appear to be traveling alone.
My seldom trustworthy inner voice began screaming to make a run for it, to toss my bag at the attendant and with a sudden burst of speed dash off to my car. Then another, wiser inner voice told me I had not had a sudden burst of speed since….well….ever. So instead I looked back at her and said, “Watch list?”
As I waited for someone bigger and stronger to slam my nose into the tile floor, I saw that the attendant was rapidly typing into her computer while she mumbled something to herself. I thought about apologizing to her for writing all those sarcastic columns about the airline industry, specifically the one after they sent my luggage to Canada instead of Chattanooga.
Chattanooga airport attendant: Your luggage is in Canada.
Me: Can you narrow that down?
Attendant: Not really.
But before I could apologize, she smiled at me and handed me a boarding pass.
“Am I still on the watch list?” I asked.
“Well you look pretty suspicious to me, but I’ll let you go this time.”
I told her thanks and not waiting on Fred, quickly headed up the escalator to more security, and hopefully, at last, a seat on a plane.
Safe travels. If you have to.