Watchful citizens helped deputies discover more than 50 marijuana plants at a grow site off White Pond Church Road on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.
That day, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division investigated in the area, having been made aware of the grow site through area reconnaissance and numerous citizen complaints, officials say.
Now they’re trying to determine who is responsible for the plants.
“Approximately 52 marijuana plants were located and seized at the site which had been relocated on the property from its initial discovery,” officials said in a press release.
“Investigators made contact with the property owner who denied knowledge of the grow site. If you or anyone you know happens to be missing any Marijuana from the White Pond Church Road community please feel free to contact Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and we will be glad to direct you accordingly,” the release stated.
