Jackson County man charged with murder

A Jackson County man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man to death and allegedly shot and wounded the mother of three of his own children at a child-exchange that was to have taken place at the Ponce De Leon rest area Sunday afternoon in Holmes County.
The suspect then reportedly retrieved his children and drove from the scene but gave himself up after a Jackson County deputy saw him and followed him to his home within an hour of the shooting, officials say.
The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Latorish Antonio Gardner of the Marianna area. The man killed was identified as 35-year-old Derick Todd Thompson Jr., who had ridden with Mariah Maps to the child-exchange appointment. Thompson and Maps had traveled to the exchange point from the Pensacola area.
Authorities say Thompson intervened as Gardner and Maps became engaged in a physical altercation and that Gardner shot him and then Maps, firing at her as she ran and sought cover in a stranger’s vehicle. Officials say she was shot once as she tried to get in it and that no one else in that vehicle at the time was injured although the bullet that struck Maps did go through her and hit the vehicle. Authorities say Maps was found on the ground very near that vehicle. She underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from her wound.
None of the four children with Maps and Thompson that day were injured in the incident. Three of the youngsters are the children of Maps and Gardner. Officials say Gardner had retrieved his three children from the scene and drove away with them after the shooting. Dispatch lit up in Holmes County as some 20 witnesses in the rest area at the time began to call 911.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield held a joint press conference following the incident, saying that a Jackson County deputy spotted Gardner’s vehicle as he turned onto a road and into his driveway in Jackson County. He is listed in the Jackson County jail docket as a resident of Whiteville Road, which is located off U.S. 90 between Marianna and Cottondale.
As that officer and others converged on the location where Gardner had gone, a relative of Gardner called authorities and said Gardner wanted to give himself up. He did so, and was taken into custody without further incident, within an hour of the 2:10 p.m. shooting.
Tate said that initial indications are that Thompson was shot once in the chest. He was found dead on the ground near a vehicle in the rest area. Maps had also been shot once, officials said.
Tate said other charges may be pending against Gardner in the case.