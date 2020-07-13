Campbellton man Johnterris Malik Smith, 22, has been charged by the Marianna Police Department with shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm as a felon, and violation of probation, according to a press release from the agency.
Officials say that on Friday July 10, at approximately 4:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 4100 block of Cedar Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that someone was seen shooting a handgun from a vehicle into an unoccupied vehicle.
Authorities say several bullet holes were located on the driver-side door of the unoccupied vehicle. A projectile was also located and removed from the front passenger-side floor board.
“During investigation, a witness identified the shooter as Johnterris Smith,” the release states. “The witness also described the vehicle which Smith was driving at the time of the shooting and stated that it belonged to his girlfriend, who resided on Saint Andrews St. in Marianna.
"Officers were then able to locate the vehicle parked in front of a residence on Saint Andrews St. Upon arrival at the residence, Officers observed Smith standing between the vehicle and the residence. He was taken into custody without incident,” the release continued.
“During investigation, officers obtained consent to conduct a search of the vehicle. During their search, several shell casings were located inside the vehicle. During a search of Smith’s person, the vehicle’s keys were located inside his pants pocket. It was also learned that Smith was currently on probation for felony charges.”
Officials said the firearm reportedly used during the incident has not been located.
“This investigation is ongoing and further charges in reference to this incident are pending at this time,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.