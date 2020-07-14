The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 11-14:
Amos Rogers, 55, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (two counts).
Sean Ross, 32, 516 Forrest St., Chipley, failure to appear.
James Norton, 46, 22272 Highway 30, Clayton, AL, violation of state probation.
Martha Hinson, 33, 3161 Carriage Manor Circle, Tallahassee, petit theft.
Johnterris Smith, 22, 4889 W Wilmington Court, Marianna, violation of state probation, possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief.
Henry Mason, 73, 3021 Bromas Lane, Cottondale, driving under the influence.
Terez Armstead, 21, 3070 Camp Road, Marianna, possession, sale, or manufacture of controlled substance, giving false name.
Norene Boyd, 56, 5292 Brown St., Graceville, battery.
Aaron Smolen, 23, 2829 Rockwell St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
James Ammons, 45, 1034 Spears Road, Graceville, trespassing after warning.
JAIL POPULATION: 206
