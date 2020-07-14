Camp Anderson Ministries has purchased the former Florida Baptist Convention conference center property in Marianna and plans to eventually put 75-100 local people to work there as it transforms the place into a campground for children and a convention spot that in large part will mirror operations at Camp Anderson in Old Town.
The Florida Baptist Convention had eventually donated the conference center to the Baptist College of Florida. After Hurricane Michael, which damaged many of the center’s assets, BCF decided selling it would be the best course. It will now be transformed by Camp Anderson Ministries into the Blue Springs Christian Conference and Resort.
Camp Anderson Ministries Executive Director William Bloodworth, said the full build-out will likely take eight years but that he expects the smaller, “camp-side” to be open next year. He’s hoping to hold an open house in November to familiarize the local community with developments there.
He said the facility and its activities will mirror what happens at Camp Anderson, which he and his wife Cindy founded about eight years ago in Old Town, near Gainesville.
With the help of Joe Anderson, of Anderson Columbia, in its establishment, and with sponsorships of other supporters, it is a place where children can enjoy summer programs and where adults can also find respite programs and convention space.
Bloodworth said local business owner Bob Pforte and BCF were key and generous players in the deal that brought the Blue Springs property into Camp Anderson Ministries’ fold.
Some time ago, the waterfront side of the property had been sold off from the original footprint of the conference center. Pforte, who acquired it then, agreed to sell it to Camp Anderson Ministries in a no-interest financing arrangement spread out over a generous time frame. That’s what BCF did, too, Bloodworth said. Both actions were critical in making it possible to move forward. Without the waterfront parcel, Bloodworth said, the project would not have been possible as envisioned.
Bloodworth said he’s hoping local businesses will likewise see the new operation here as a worthy 501©3 that they could support.
Camp Anderson partners with the child-welfare system, private concerns and entities in various religious organizations in providing Christian-based summer camps, retreats, conferences and other events that support young people and their caregivers. There are programs there, too, for groups of adults on retreat or in conference gatherings.
The Blue Springs property is larger than Camp Anderson, almost double its size at 90 acres. Camp Anderson, at 45 acres and draws about 10,000 people a year. Bloodworth expects, because its bigger and in a busier area, that Blue Springs could draw at least 20,000 a year once it’s all fully in play.
Bloodworth started interviewing potential job candidates here this week.
To see more about Camp Anderson, visit its website at www.campanderson.org.
Baptist College of Florida President Dr. Thomas A. Kinchen recently announced the sale as well. See more from Kinchen, and Camp Anderson Ministries’ master plan for the property, in a related story.
