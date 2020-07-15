The third, fourth and fifth COVID-19-related deaths in Jackson County were announced Wednesday.
According to the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson), the three most-recent COVID-19-related deaths were a 93-year-old male resident, a 65-year-old female resident and a 58-year-old male resident.
“This is a sobering reminder of how dangerous this virus can be to our most vulnerable citizens,” Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they cope with their loss.”
“As we see the number of cases increasing throughout the State and across Jackson County I implore you to do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 – Maintain social distancing, wear cloth face coverings when in situations where social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene and stay home if you are sick,” Martin said.
“If you have been asked to socially isolate due to an exposure to someone who has tested positive or because you have tested positive yourself, it is imperative to do so until instructed otherwise by public health officials. Disregarding these simple practices could cost the life of someone you love.”
According to DOH-Jackson, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 675 positive cases of COVID-19 associated with Jackson County, with 202 of those cases still under public health monitoring. As of Wednesday morning, health officials report there were 38 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses hospitalized in Jackson Hospital.
DOH-Jackson is currently conducting contact investigations and working to identify and notify individuals who will need COVID-19 testing and public health monitoring. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
COVID-19 symptoms and treatment
The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild-to-moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
Officials with FDOH-Jackson say many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, those who develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, should contact 911.
More information about COVID-19 is available online at cdc.gov/coronavirus or floridahealthcovid19.gov. Individuals can call the statewide COVID-19 hotline 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
