A lawyer born and raised in Marianna has been made a judge by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
John Perry Moneyham will serve as the Panama City District workers’ compensation judge within the compensation division of the state’s Division of Administrative Hearings.
Moneyham and his counterparts will preside over workers' compensation hearings in their areas of the state.
The son of Janet and Waymon Moneyham, John Perry Moneyham is a 1980 graduate of Marianna High School. He was appointed in early July by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The governor also selected two other new judges to serve in the compensation division for other jurisdictions; Brian Anthony was appointed for the Tampa area and Erik Grindal for the Sarasota area. DeSantis also reappointed compensation judges Sylvia Medina-Shore to continue serving the Miami area and Jack Weiss to continue serving the Fort Meyers area.
Moneyham has been a board-certified workers' compensation specialist since 1995, and has been president of his own law firm, John P. Moneyham, PA, since 1991.
Before opening his own practice, Moneyham served as an associate for McConnaughhay, Roland, Maida, Cherr and McCranie. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University.
To become a judge, he had to pull in his shingle as a private attorney, but Moneyham said he’s looking forward to being a judge in an area of the law he’s found exciting and challenging in his practice.
“Litigation in that field is typically swift and I like the pace,” he said, “because something new is always happening and you’re not getting bogged down with this and that for very long periods of time.”
Moneyham submitted his name for consideration and was first interviewed by Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission. From there, the governor’s general council interviewed the finalists and selected three for DeSantis to consider. The governor had the final word.
Once he learned of his appointment and celebrated it with wife Julie and their two children, Moneyham made a bee-line for his childhood home.
Mom Janet had expected him that day; he visits every two or three weeks, at least. It is his job while he’s there to take care of a list of chores that his mother can’t quite manage on her own anymore.
When he came in on his most recent Friday visit, he had a piece of paper in his hand. His mom wondered about that. Eventually, after the chores were done and after they’d sat and talked a bit, he showed it to her; it was the letter announcing his appointment.
A soft-spoken individual, his mom raised her voice that day. “I hollered,” she said in recalling the moment.
Moneyham said he knew he had to share the news with his home folks right away. It was their guidance, he said, that helped him get where he is today.
“They gave me everything,” he said, “a perfect upbringing. They taught me right from wrong, to treat everybody with respect, and about the value of hard work, learning and faith.”
