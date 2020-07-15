From the Floridan archives: 1974

Hospital asks pledge for new doctor plan
Jackson Hospital officials Tuesday asked the County Commission to provide a $100,000 “drawing account” to offset the initial expenses of hiring two or more fulltime emergency room physicians. Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Pender told the Commission that patient demands on the ER necessitated providing this new service. The ER is currently open 24 hours a day, with five of Marianna’s private doctors rotating duty. Hospital officials said the “drawing fund” was needed since fees for emergency service would not be immediately available to pay the new doctors’ salaries—$40-50,000 per physician, annually. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, July 24, 1974
Check presented to ARC
Bill Parramore, community services field representative for the Division of Retardation, Region IIA, yesterday presented Dorothy Yarnell, president of the Jackson County Association for Retarded Citizens, a $20,000 check, the first part of a more than $85,000 grant. The money is primarily for salaries and basic operational expenses at the Greenwood Activity Center, sponsored by JCARC for retarded persons from Jackson, Calhoun and Liberty counties. The Association is presently lacking in funds for equipment and plans a fundraising drive soon. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, July 24, 1974
Mears: ‘Hair never that long’
Lenard Mears, the former Jackson County school teacher suspended several years ago in a long-hair dispute with school authorities, came into Floridan offices to “set the record straight” about the length of his hair at the time of the issue. Mears, who now teaches in Washington, D.C., said reports that his hair was “over his shoulders” were not accurate and produced a school ID photo from the time of the incident to support his account. The State Cabinet recently ruled Mears’ discharge here was unjustified. A settlement between Mears and the Jackson County School Board is under negotiation. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, July 24, 1974
