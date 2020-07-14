Jackson County Commissioners did not act on the request from Marianna resident Mary Ann Osiecka that the governing body adopt a mandatory mask ordinance in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That decision met with the approval of one additional caller, but a third was with Osiecka in supporting the mask mandate.
The proposal Osiecka offered Tuesday included statistics showing that local numbers continue to rise, a fact borne out by a separate and unrelated presentation of data that morning by Jackson County Health Department director Sandy Martin.
As of Tuesday morning, Martin told board members, tentative data shows a cumulative 651 positive COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, although currently only 197 of those are still being monitored. The others may or may not still be ill themselves but are past the 14-day window identified as the period in which they could pass the illness on to others.
That total case number represents a 9.76 percent positivity rate within the 6,708 people tested so far in the county.
She also said local citizens have been lining up outside the health department to take advantage of the agency's free, no-appointment-necessary testing opportunities, which are available through the end of July on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The health department may add more testing sites out in the larger community once personnel and supplies are adequate, she said.
Martin did caution that the numbers she presented do not reflect the all the tests that have been done, because some results are still pending. There’s a variable lag, she said, depending on the procedures and case loads being experienced by the labs that are receiving the tests for analysis.
Martin also brought the board up to date on the latest numbers out of Marianna Health and Rehab, which now is showing 48 residents and 56 workers there have tested positive, up from last Friday morning’s totals of 18 and 52, respectively.
She said mass testing continues there for to test the remaining residents again. They’d been tested in a previous large check of staff and residents over the July 4 holiday weekend. She also told the board a team of additional fill-in staff members were brought Monday to help the facility get stabilized because of the number of workers testing positive and now out of the workplace.
Martin also reported that Jackson Hospital “surged tremendously” from her last report on that facility, having gone from treating 19 positive cases at last report to a new number of 36 there. Of those, 20 are from the Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center. Seven positives at the hospital are in ICU and on ventilators, leaving at least 19 ventilators still available on-site and more coming. She said the hospital has adequate personal protective equipment, and the drugs it needs, although it would like more in reserve as it deals with the continuing crisis.
Additionally, Martin reported that the privately contracted state prison in Graceville has seen a spike in the inmate population. The GEO-run prison has 123 prisoners and eight staff members that have tested positive, and that, because they’re not all yet entered into the dashboard that keeps track, those cases will look like another spike in the numbers when they are recorded. The test results still pending in the community will might contribute to the rising number as they come in.
She also reported that the symptom warning list has expanded from the long-standing "shortness of breath" and "fever" markers to include having a scratchy or sore throat and/or a runny nose in conjunction with either of the other symptoms.
Martin didn’t weigh in on the question of whether face masks in public should be made mandatory here, but her agency strongly recommends their use.
The presenter of the ordinance request, Osiecka, said she knows several people who have been stricken with COVID-19 and that she felt there’s much research to back up her assertion that masks have a significant impact on slowing the spread. The graph she presented for Jackson County indicates her sources of information as the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center and a New York Times statistical report. A red line showed an initial, rather flattened aspect but then a significant spike, followed by a slight decline from the high, and then the return of an upward trend.
On the other hand, caller Joseph Baker implored the commissioners not to mandate masks, calling such action essentially mandating a dress code and something that would be “a spit in the face” to those who fought and died to ensure Americans’ freedom.
"I’m not a conspiracy theorist; I jut look at the facts," Baker commented. "Some of the facts are that…this is not a pandemic. This is just pushing a false paradigm. I do strongly disagree with the propaganda that’s being pushed on your television. Anyone that’s done their research can see that there’s a bigger agenda going on. When you turn your TV sets off and go outside, it doesn’t mirror reality.”
Joining Osiecka in advocating for masks was microbiologist Henry Jones, who called in after Baker responded to Osiecka’s presentation. Jones said he has worked making sterile drugs and consulting for many companies over his career and that a mask is one of the few and vital ways to fight virus.
“I’m a veteran also, and I also know how virus works in cells,” he commented after Baker spoke. “Viruses have no politics. They’re looking for red meat. The science of what is happening now is speaking, not politics.
"A virus does not care what politics you have, and wearing a mask is a job we all have to do together to bring this thing under control.
"There’s nothing you can do except keep it away from other people. [...] Simply wear a mask, and keep from getting it and taking it home and exposing your family unknowingly to it.
"Gadsden County has a mask order, and the business people over there are very glad it happened. It’s an amazing job we have to do, and we have to work together to do it.”
Board members took no action and had no extended discussion on the presentations, with commission chairman Clint Pate thanking those who spoke and then moving on to another matter after commenting that people should stay home if that’s warranted, to properly sanitize, and to wear masks if they’re comfortable doing so.
