Baptist College of Florida President Thomas Kinchen a few days ago announced the school’s sale of the old Florida Baptist Convention property in Marianna that the school had been given by the FBC a few years ago, saying he felt good about the deal because its new owners have the same kind of vision for it that he’d seen possible.
The camp and conference center is a 90-acre facility constructed by the Florida Baptist Convention in 1982 and served as one of its two conference facilities until 2016.
In a press release about the sale, Kinchen laid out the history of the property and his hopes for its future.
“Facing declining utilization of the conference center, the Convention initially sought to sell the property but after several months BCF, which is a cooperating ministry of the Convention, requested that the Conference Center be donated to it,” Kinchen explained. “The Convention donated the property to the College, and it was operated as a camp through the summer of 2018. During that summer, the camps had their first profit- making season in recent memory,” Kinchen continued. “In October 2018, Hurricane Michael ravaged the Northwest Florida area. The Blue Springs Center sustained significant damage, and BCF leadership decided that the sale of the property was the best route for it to follow.
“My heart was broken at the devastation of Blue Springs as a result of Hurricane Michael,” Kinchen said. “I felt that the College would not be able to bring the facility back to its full potential while continuing to operate our primary function of Christian higher education. My great desire in the whole process was to see the property remain as a Christian camp and conference center.”
After several contacts by various interested parties, the College sold the property to the Camp Anderson Ministries, which already has an operation in Florida.
“I believe that this is a fabulous development that has been brought about by our Lord,” Kinchen said. “The property will host far more folks than we could have ever accommodated, and countless individuals will come to faith in Christ at this place in the future. I wish for the new owners every blessing and success provided by our Lord.”
With the sale of the Marianna property, BCF still maintains the two-hundred-fifty-acre campus in Graceville. The college is also set to open a campus in Lakeland, Florida in January 2021. Kinchen said this opening will be a trip “back to the future” for the school that was founded in Lakeland in 1943.
For more information on the college contact 850-263-3261 or visit the website at baptistcollege.edu.
