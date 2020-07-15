Marcell “Shane” Harvey is a candidate for Jackson County Commissioner District 3. Born and raised in Marianna, he has a deeply rooted passion to ensure an improved quality of life for all of the citizens of Jackson County community.
In 2002, Harvey graduated from Marianna High School and completed a workforce development program at Chipola Junior College. For 18 years, he has been self-employed and for the past 15 years he has owned and operated his own business in the heart of the Marianna Westend community.
Harvey is a father of three children: two daughters and one son. For 12 years he has been a member of the Jackson County Democratic Executive Committee, and for eight of those years he has represented Jackson County as a state committeeman. For the past five years he and his family have been members of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where he is active in church committees.
Harvey’s commitment to Marianna and the entire Jackson County community spans deeper than operating a business and holding any formal titles. He is best known for his willingness to serve those in the community by often connecting them to available community resources and assisting in meeting needs of individual families and especially the senior population in our community.
Harvey is seeking the position of County Commissioner, District 3, because he believes that it is time for fresh and new leadership which is uber-focused on citizens and their quality of life. He is committed to improving our neighborhoods and fostering a culture within our county’s government that is focused on the well-being of all citizens, not a select privileged few. His vision for Jackson County is one of inclusion and includes increasing economic and social opportunities for all citizens. His candidacy is rooted in advocacy for all citizens. A vote for Marcell “Shane” Harvey is a vote for your voice to be heard.
Citizens are encouraged to contact Harvey by calling 850-573-0359, or sending an email to MarcellHarvey3@gmail.com . He wants to hear from you!
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.
