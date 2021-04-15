Minor injuries in Wednesday crash on I-10

Drivers and passengers all emerged with only minor or no injuries in a Wednesday traffic crash on Interstate 10 in Jackson County which closed the westbound traffic lanes for a time. In the crash, a camper trailer had overturned and came to rest on its side in both the inside and outside lanes.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the camper was being towed by a westbound SUV. A westbound tractor-trailer began to pass that vehicle near Mile Marker 132 around 12:20 p.m. and, as it did so, officials say, the SUV traveled across the center line and it’s left side collided with the right side of the tractor-trailer rig.
The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle on impact, travelled onto the inside shoulder and then steered back to the right. Then the SUV and the camper it was towing began to spin clockwise and the camper came to rest overturned across both lanes. The SUV came to rest on its wheels facing northeast in the outside lane and the paved emergency shoulder. The tractor-trailer rig came to a controlled stop on the north emergency shoulder, facing west.
The diver of the SUV, a 59-year-old Apollo Beach woman, and her passenger, a 60-year-old man also from Apollo Beach, received minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 31-year-old Lakeland man, was not injured.