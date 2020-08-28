One killed, one critically injured in Jackson County crash

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a Thursday night crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred before 9 p.m. FHP says the pickup truck the woman was driving struck an embankment on Freeman Road in Jackson County, became airborne, struck an embankment again, and overturned several times.
The truck came to rest on its roof in the westbound travel lane of the dirt road.
Neither occupant had been identified as of the initial FHP press release Friday morning.
