Bryan, Hellon Vivian Golden

Evans-Skipper Funeral Home 909 S. Tennille Ave. Donalsonville, GA 39845 229-524-2789 Hellon Vivian Golden Bryan, age 87, of Bascom, FL went to her eternal home Sunday morning. July 19, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services for Mrs. Bryan will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST at First Baptist Church of Bascom with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM CST at the First Baptist Church of Bascom. Mrs. Bryan was born in Mobile, AL on December 5, 1932 to Sam Hellon Golden and Alice Vivian Driskell Golden. She was retired from the US Postal Service where she had served as Post Master. Mrs. Bryan was a member of First Baptist Church of Bascom, where she was a member of the WMU and a member of the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class. She loved to cook and read, along with working with her flowers, making crafts, and doing word search puzzles. Her most cherished pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Doug Bryan and his wife Sheila of Bascom, FL; her grandchildren, Justin Bryan and his wife Shelby of Bascom, FL, Megan Bryan and her fiancé Jonathon Gac of Chicago, IL, and Sara Beth Bryan of Bascom, FL; her great grandchildren, James Ray Bryan and Nolan Henry Bryan; and her sister, Karen Golden Clements and her husband Laverle of Alford, FL. Mrs. Bryan is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bryan was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Hellon and Alice Vivian Driskell Golden; her husband, James William Bryan; and two brothers, Sam Hellon Golden, Jr. and James Henry Golden. Arrangements entrusted to Evans-Skipper Funeral Home.
