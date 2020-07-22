Craven, James H. (Jim)

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 James H. (Jim) Craven of Marianna, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 19, 2020, at age 79. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Barbara Glover Craven, two children: son, Bryan Craven (wife Ashley), and daughter, Candace Barnes (husband, the late Daniel), grandchildren: Maddie and Jack (wife Madison) and Caleb Joseph "CJ" Barnes, sisters: Doris Jones (husband Lamar), Barbara Harrell (husband, the late Ronnie), in-laws: Harold and Sue Donaldson, Joe and Bonnie Glover and Richard Glover, and many nieces and nephews. He was born October 15, 1940, to Gordon and Pearcie Craven of Quincy. He graduated from Quincy High School (1958) where he was a popular student. His football teammates named him, "Big Mama Craven." He also was President of his FFA chapter. He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in accounting. He worked for the Office of the Auditor General for 42 years where he made many friends and mentored many young auditors. Jim was a deacon, usher and leader in the First Baptist Church of Marianna where he was a member of the Fishermen's Sunday School Class for several decades. He loved his family and enjoyed taking care of his home and yard. He was a good neighbor and was respected by all who knew him. Services for Jim will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Marianna with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of service. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
