Green, Catharine Register

Obert Funeral Home 1556 Brickyard Road Chipley, Florida 32428 850-638-2122 Catharine Register Green, age 85, of Marianna, FL went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020 at PruittHealth Nursing Home in Tallahassee, Florida. Cathy was born on December 10, 1934 in Marianna, FL to Burl Ashley Register and Fannie Melvin Register. She was a lifelong resident of Marianna and worked as a cashier at Ivey's Food Store. Cathy spent most of her time outdoors, tending to her yard work. She loved raking leaves and taking in all of God's beautiful creations; her flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband: Rufus Green; parents: Burl and Fannie Register; brothers: Carlton Register, Carson Register; sister: Pearline Leonard. She is survived by her daughters: Patty Simmons (Randy) of Navarre, FL, Lois Williford of Marianna, FL; brother: Shelton Register of Maine; grandchildren: Jessus Williford (Ariane) of Altha, FL, Randall Simmons of Tallahassee, FL, Chris Simmons (Becka) of Mary Esther, FL; great-grandchildren: Christian Williford, Isaiah Simmons, Luke Simmons. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.
