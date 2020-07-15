So, I am wearing a mask when I’m out in the public. I’ve noticed something that is happening now that we are always behind a mask.
Let me start by saying what it has done to me.
I’m a gesture kind of a guy. I move my hands when I talk and until I started wearing a mask, I didn’t really pay much attention to my facial expression. I find myself smiling now when someone says something I find funny; however, they do not know that I’m smiling because most of my face is covered up.
Whomever I am talking to have no idea what is going on behind my mask.
I’m afraid we may eventually lose our ability to have facial expressions, especially if this mask-wearing goes on for a long time.
I am now conscious of the fact that folks cannot see what I look like (not always a bad thing) or any expressions that I might have.
People that know me still seem to recognize me; however, on several recent occasions I did not recognize someone that I have known most of my life.
We were in line at a fast food restaurant; they spoke to me, asking me questions about my family and our mutual friends. I was very perplexed at the time, because I could not figure out who they were, so I just kept talking and answering their questions.
After a five-minute conversation I was still unsure who I was talking to and kept listening for some sort of a hint as to who they might be. Had they not had the mask on, I’m sure I would have recognized them immediately.
As I tried to figure out who they were, I thought I was fairly sure at one point that I knew who it was. I didn’t say anything, in fear of being wrong. Probably a good thing since I would have embarrassed both of us.
Two minutes later, I decided it wasn’t that person.
Finally, I heard something in our conversation that helped me figure out who I had been talking with for the last five minutes. Thankfully, it was in the nick of time, as they were leaving, and I was next up for my order.
So, I have started trying to avoid folks I don’t recognize, another reason we need to get this pandemic over with and get back to shaking hands, hugging and especially recognizing our friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.