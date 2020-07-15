The father of a former baseball pro from Chattahoochee is helping organize a new regional baseball league, hoping to attract players that have finished their high school playing days and are looking for opportunities to keep playing for the love of the game.
Harold W. Bailey is 85 years old now, the father of former Colorado Rockies pitcher Roger Bailey. The elder was a young man in the golden age of baseball, back when the legendary New York Yankees center-fielder Joe DiMaggio and Boston Red Sox left-fielder Ted Williams were stars of the game and playing for a nation obsessed with the game.
Bailey and co-founder Greg Vickers are the primary forces behind efforts to establish the North Florida Baseball League and put teams on the field starting in April of 2021.
It would involve the uppermost 33 counties in Florida stretching from Pensacola to Jacksonville, and would be separated into two divisions with a total of four districts.
The Panhandle Western division would include Districts One and Two, and the Big Bend-Eastern Division would include Districts Three and Four.
Jackson, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Calhoun and Gulf counties would make up District Two of the Panhandle Western Division.
Vickers is in charge of the Eastern Division’s District 3, which starts on its west side with Gadsden, Liberty and Franklin Counties and all the way to its easternmost boundaries of Columbia and Gilchrist counties. District Four begins with Baker, Union, and Alachua counties and, continuing eastward, winds up in Jacksonville.
Vickers can be reached at 850-253-5107. Bailey, who is the promotional and publicity chair for the entire fledgling league, can be reached at 850-508-3329.
This isn’t Bailey’s first go at helping establish a regional league. The Big Bend Baseball League was active from 2008 to 2016, but fizzled out for reasons Bailey still can’t pinpoint.
“Jackson County had the Jackson Jays, a really great team; Gadsden County’s Chattahoochee had the Red Birds. I don’t know why, to this day, that it just came apart like it did. I would dearly love to see the Jackson County Jays reborn, for young people over there to get together a team for this North Florida Baseball League, and the Red Birds, too. We had a 16-team league there at one time. It devolved for reasons I don’t understand…and for the purpose it would serve, I’m willing to put in 16 hour days to see a new league in place. It’s for the 99 percent of high-schoolers that fall through the cracks, who don’t go on to play in college and get picked up to play professionally. There are so many good players who don’t get that chance and they don’t just stop loving the game because they graduate. They need opportunities.” His dreams are big.
Bailey is determined to help give regional baseball its own modern-day golden age. It pains him to see high school senior players pouring through the doors of their school every year with no place to play after they graduate.
His kids, he says, want him to relax and take it easy these days instead of devoting himself to this high-stress assignment. But he’s not having it.
“Why do I persist? I have a great love for the great American pastime,” Bailey said. “In its golden age, we had teams on every corner. I persist because of the 99 percent that love it, too, but all of a sudden have no place to play after their senior season. The culture of baseball back in the 1940s and 1950s, it was really something. Now we don’t have young people interested like they used to be. Maybe that’s because we don’t have league opportunities ready and waiting on these players. If they had a league, why, that could spur a whole new age.”
Bailey would like to see the nation obsessed with community baseball. He thinks that, if the young talented players will come into the league in droves, it could easily happen. With their parents, other relatives, their significant others, and later on, maybe their children, coming to the games, it could be a whole new spark for involved communities, he firmly believes.
He wants to once again smell peanut roasting and boiling out in the distance of concession stands, hear popcorn popping, hot dogs and burgers sizzling on a grill, all those familiar aromas mingling with the crack of bats against baseballs, of cheering fans, of baseballs landing the sweet spot of leather mitts.
He and Vickers need some help to make that happen, though.
Most of all, they’re trying to get players to commit their time and energy to joining and supporting a league where their talents have a place to shine once again.
They’re trying to build some momentum right now in several other areas of their league development. They’re looking, for instance, for volunteer league officers to help facilitate the organization of teams all across the area, and put together venues and schedules of play. It will be a lot of work, all this play.
But Bailey is a true believer. He wants to see it thriving soon and to know, by the time he does ever decide to settle down in the bleachers, that the league is stronger than the forces of time that will eventually slow him to a stop.
In the meantime, he keeps rounding the bases and heading for home plate. Sweet memories flash in that rounding—the days of helping his little boy learn the basics of the game, his own days at second base and behind the plate as a catcher for the Florence State Teachers College Lions, the many times he saw DiMaggio and Williams make magic on the field.
He believes young players fresh out of high school can make some magic of their own in a serious, well-organized league that recognizes what they still have to give.
He’s building it, to see if they will come.
