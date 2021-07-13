 Skip to main content
Jemison Heating and Cooling ribbon cutting set for July 21
2nd location grand opening on 71 South

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Jemison Heating and Cooling announce a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place 8:15-9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, to celebrate the grand opening of Jemison Heating and Cooling’s second location at 2431 Highway 71 South in Marianna.

Jemison Heating and Cooling is owned and operated by David Jemison, with over 20 years’ experience in residential and commercial installation, maintenance and repairs. Call 850-482-8100 for more information or a free estimate.

The public is invited to help celebrate. For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or email info@jacksoncounty.com.

