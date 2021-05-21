jojo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind Brannon Stand Road?
- Updated
A Dothan man is being charged with terrorist threats after causing a Captain D’s restaurant to evacuate on Saturday.
- Updated
OPP – A collision in Coffee County has killed two Opp residents.
- Updated
It may not have sprung up out of an Iowa cornfield like in the baseball movie Field of Dreams, but there was something magical about the scene…
- Updated
A Dothan man has been arrested on sex charges in an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile under 16 years old.
- Updated
Calling it an opportunity to compete on the “biggest stage,” former Northview kicking standout Jack Martin announced on Twitter he has committ…
- Updated
Don Moore spent the first two years of his coaching career at Goshen High School, first as a volunteer coach then as a full-time assistant.
- Updated
An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast-food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card info…
- Updated
A woman was arrested for impersonating a Walmart manager and stealing $1,400 of merchandise.
- Updated
Police arrested a Dothan man who allegedly threw a brick through a car window during an apparent domestic dispute. A baby and a female victim …