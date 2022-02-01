Jury begins deliberations in Roy Moore defamation case

“If there was any truth to this or any motive that was good or decent, it would have come out long before — long before 32 days before an election,” McPhillips said.

Corfman’s attorneys told jurors her account is corroborated by other testimony.

Two childhood friends testified during the trial that Corfman as a young teen told then she was seeing an older, adult man and one said she named Moore. Corfman’s mother and an attorney testified that Moore sat with Corfman outside a 1979 custody hearing, although attorney Charles Boyd conceded on cross-examination that he might be wrong about the year.

Corfman’s attorneys presented the testimony of two women who said they dated Moore as teens and three others who said Moore asked them out when they were teens. Wendy Miller testified that Moore asked her out when she was 15 or 16, although she wasn’t sure if Moore knew her age. Another testified that Moore called her high school when she was in trigonometry class after meeting her at the mall.

Moore’s attorneys noted in closing arguments that none of the women alleged wrongdoing by Moore.

“I don’t know when it became a crime to date people,” McPhillips said during closing arguments.