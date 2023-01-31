KD Johnson appears to be returning to old form for Auburn

This season has been much different for KD Johnson, as the high-energy Auburn guard has gone from starting and being one of the team’s leading scorers to taking a much quieter role off the bench.

But as No. 25 Auburn — which is coming off a two-game skid — prepares for a crucial rematch with Georgia at 6 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, it seems the guard is returning to his old form just in time for another contest against his former team.

“He’s been playing much better the last couple of games, as you all saw at West Virginia,” Auburn forward Jaylin Williams said Tuesday. “He’s getting his mojo back a little bit. That’s the KD we need to win.”

Johnson finished Auburn’s 80-77 loss at West Virginia with 10 points, marking his first double-digit scoring performance since the Tigers lost to Memphis in early December. The guard’s 4 of 9 shooting performance was also his best since Auburn began Southeastern Conference play, and only the fifth time in 20 games he has recorded nine or more shot attempts.

“I think it was good to see him playing, you know, with some intensity,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Yeah, I thought last week he had a good week in practice, and I don’t know why sometimes it is a week before a game, you have a couple good days in practice, and so obviously — we’ll need, at the end of the game, Al (Flanigan) and Wendell (Green) and K.D. are our three veteran guards, and they’re going to be matched up against, every night, at the end of close games, that’s what it’s going to come down to, is your guard play.

“So, it was good to get him playing better. I think if we, again, just continue to be aggressive without turning the ball over, I think that’s going to be a real key for us.”

Despite some quieter scoring performance efforts off the bench from Johnson this year, his play has correlated with what Pearl said is key — minimum turnovers.

Johnson is averaging 1.5 turnovers per game this year. It’s down a tick from his 1.8 mark a season ago, and it’s even better against SEC foes, sitting at 0.9 per game in conference play. He’s also averaging fewer fouls in SEC play, down from 2.3 to 2.1 per game.

As the Tigers are set to face another team with stellar guard play, and one that has given them trouble once this season, Johnson’s taking care of the ball will be incredibly vital in the fight to give up fewer easy points.

Last time, Georgia had double the free throw attempts of the Tigers, going 22 of 32 at the line to Auburn’s 10 of 16. Georgia’s guards recorded 24 of those attempts. The Bulldogs peppered in another 10 points off 11 Auburn turnovers.

“Right now, defensively, we’re still 20th in the nation in defensive efficiency, so to be there defensively without Walker (Kessler) or Jabari (Smith), who are both really good defensive players, is really good,” Pearl said. “So, we’ve still got to hang our hat on that. So therefore, we can’t give up easy stuff in transition.

“We got to get all five guys back. We’ve got to do a better job — a good job — of guarding in the half court, and have to win games in the half court. Therefore, it’s not going to be quite up and down, and we’re not going to force as many turnovers, we’re not going to hopefully turn the ball over as much ourselves.”